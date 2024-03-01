Santa Clara hosts San Francisco after Thomas’ 23-point showing

San Francisco Dons (22-8, 11-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (18-12, 9-6 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

San Francisco Dons (22-8, 11-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (18-12, 9-6 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Malik Thomas scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 86-68 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 10-4 in home games. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Francisco Caffaro averaging 1.9.

The Dons are 11-4 in WCC play. San Francisco ranks sixth in the WCC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 6.5.

Santa Clara makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). San Francisco averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Marcus Williams is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 14 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. Mogbo is averaging 13.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

