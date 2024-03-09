Santa Clara Broncos square off against the San Diego Toreros in WCC Tournament

San Diego Toreros (18-14, 8-9 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (19-12, 10-6 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (18-14, 8-9 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (19-12, 10-6 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara squares off against San Diego in the WCC Tournament.

The Broncos are 10-6 against WCC opponents and 9-6 in non-conference play. Santa Clara is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Toreros are 8-9 in WCC play. San Diego is eighth in the WCC with 13.0 assists per game led by Wayne McKinney III averaging 3.0.

Santa Clara’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game San Diego allows. San Diego averages 72.3 points per game, 0.5 more than the 71.8 Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 14.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncos. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

Deuce Turner is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Toreros: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

