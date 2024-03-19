Sandfort’s 30 lead Iowa past Kansas State 91-82 in NIT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Payton Sandfort scored 30 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Iowa over Kansas State…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Payton Sandfort scored 30 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Iowa over Kansas State 91-82 on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Sandfort added 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (19-14). Ben Krikke scored 24 points while going 9 of 15 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Owen Freeman had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Dai Dai Ames finished with 16 points and five assists for the Wildcats (19-15). William McNair added 15 points and seven rebounds for Kansas State. Cam Carter had 13 points and three steals.

Iowa took the lead with 19:01 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Sandfort led his team in scoring with 22 points in the first half to help put them ahead 50-39 at the break. Iowa used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 69-56 with 13:28 left in the half.

