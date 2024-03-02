Sanders leads Cal Poly against CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (12-17, 7-11 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-25, 0-17 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (12-17, 7-11 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-25, 0-17 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Kobe Sanders scored 31 points in Cal Poly’s 83-75 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Mustangs are 3-10 in home games. Cal Poly is 2-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Roadrunners are 7-11 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Poly scores 63.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 69.0 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Cal Poly gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 17.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 62.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.