San Francisco visits Bal and Santa Clara

San Francisco Dons (22-8, 11-4 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (18-12, 9-6 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the San Francisco Dons after Adama Bal scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 80-75 overtime loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Broncos have gone 10-4 in home games. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC with 15.1 assists per game led by Bal averaging 3.2.

The Dons are 11-4 in WCC play. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 10.2.

Santa Clara averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 6.6 more points per game (78.7) than Santa Clara gives up (72.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bal is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Broncos. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Mogbo is averaging 14.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

