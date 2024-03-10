San Francisco secures 72-51 win in West Coast Conference Tournament against Portland

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marcus Williams had 16 points in San Francisco’s 72-51 victory against Portland on Saturday night in…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marcus Williams had 16 points in San Francisco’s 72-51 victory against Portland on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference Tournament.

No. 3 seed San Francisco plays second-seeded and No. 19 Gonzaga, which swept the regular season series with the Dons, in the semifinals on Monday.

Williams went 6 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Dons (23-9). Ndewedo Newbury scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Malik Thomas shot 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Pilots (12-21) were led by Tyler Robertson, who recorded 25 points. Portland also got nine points, 11 rebounds and four assists from Vukasin Masic. Bol Dengdit also recorded nine points and six rebounds.

San Francisco took the lead with 19:39 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 42-19 at halftime, with Newbury racking up 10 points. San Francisco was outscored by Portland in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Williams led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

