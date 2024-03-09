San Francisco plays Portland in WCC Tournament

Portland Pilots (12-20, 6-11 WCC) vs. San Francisco Dons (22-9, 11-5 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 12:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (12-20, 6-11 WCC) vs. San Francisco Dons (22-9, 11-5 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares off against Portland in the WCC Tournament.

The Dons are 11-5 against WCC opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. San Francisco ranks second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.1 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Pilots are 6-11 in WCC play. Portland averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

San Francisco makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (46.2%). Portland averages 6.1 more points per game (72.2) than San Francisco gives up to opponents (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Mogbo is scoring 14.7 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 16.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

