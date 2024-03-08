San Diego Toreros play in WCC Tournament against the Pepperdine Waves

Pepperdine Waves (13-19, 6-11 WCC) vs. San Diego Toreros (17-14, 7-9 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Pepperdine Waves (13-19, 6-11 WCC) vs. San Diego Toreros (17-14, 7-9 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -1.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Pepperdine play in the WCC Tournament.

The Toreros are 7-9 against WCC opponents and 10-5 in non-conference play. San Diego allows 77.2 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Waves are 6-11 in WCC play. Pepperdine ranks eighth in the WCC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Ajayi averaging 7.4.

San Diego is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Jamerson II is averaging 8.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Toreros. Deuce Turner is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ethan Anderson is averaging 5.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Waves. Jevon Porter is averaging 19.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

