San Diego State Aztecs and UAB Blazers play in the first round of NCAA Tournament

UAB Blazers (23-11, 15-6 AAC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (24-10, 13-8 MWC)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 1:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -7; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San Diego State faces UAB in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs have gone 13-8 against MWC teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Jaedon LeDee averaging 10.1.

The Blazers are 15-6 against AAC teams. UAB has an 8-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Diego State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UAB allows. UAB has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Parrish averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. LeDee is shooting 57.2% and averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games.

Efrem Johnson is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 10.9 points. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 17 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

