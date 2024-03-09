Samford takes on Mercer in SoCon Tournament

Mercer Bears (16-16, 9-10 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (26-5, 15-3 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (16-16, 9-10 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (26-5, 15-3 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on Mercer in the SoCon Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 15-3 against SoCon opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Samford averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Bears are 9-10 in SoCon play. Mercer is sixth in the SoCon allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Samford averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Mercer allows. Mercer averages 71.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 74.5 Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor Achor is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.