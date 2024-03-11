Samford Bulldogs take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in SoCon Championship

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-15, 11-10 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (28-5, 17-3 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-15, 11-10 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (28-5, 17-3 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on East Tennessee State in the SoCon Championship.

The Bulldogs’ record in SoCon games is 17-3, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. Samford leads the SoCon averaging 38.2 points in the paint. Achor Achor leads the Bulldogs with 7.8.

The Buccaneers’ record in SoCon action is 11-10.

Samford makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). East Tennessee State’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Samford has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Rylan Jones is averaging 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.