Samford Bulldogs play in SoCon Tournament against the Furman Paladins

Furman Paladins (17-15, 11-8 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (27-5, 16-3 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and Furman meet in the SoCon Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 16-3 against SoCon teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Samford leads the SoCon with 38.1 points in the paint led by A.J. Staton-McCray averaging 7.5.

The Paladins are 11-8 against SoCon opponents.

Samford averages 86.3 points, 10.6 more per game than the 75.7 Furman allows. Furman has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor Achor is averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Rylan Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

