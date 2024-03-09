Sam Houston puts home win streak on the line against Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-16, 6-9 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (19-11, 12-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-16, 6-9 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (19-11, 12-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -6; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts Jacksonville State trying to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Bearkats have gone 11-2 in home games. Sam Houston is the CUSA leader with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Souleymane Doumbia averaging 2.2.

The Gamecocks are 6-9 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Sam Houston scores 72.0 points, 6.4 more per game than the 65.6 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Sam Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 13.9 points for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

KyKy Tandy is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 17.8 points. Marcellus Brigham Jr. is shooting 49.2% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

