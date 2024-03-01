Sam Houston hosts Middle Tennessee following Jones’ 20-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-16, 6-7 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (17-11, 10-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-16, 6-7 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (17-11, 10-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces the Sam Houston Bearkats after Jared Jones scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 74-72 victory against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Bearkats have gone 10-2 in home games. Sam Houston is fifth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Blue Raiders are 6-7 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

Sam Houston scores 71.6 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 69.3 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Sam Houston has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 14.3 points for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Elias King is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 12.6 points. Jestin Porter is averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

