Sam Houston hosts Middle Tennessee after Jones’ 20-point outing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-16, 6-7 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (17-11, 10-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces the Sam Houston Bearkats after Jared Jones scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 74-72 win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Bearkats have gone 10-2 in home games. Sam Houston scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Blue Raiders have gone 6-7 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is fourth in the CUSA allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Sam Houston averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Sam Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 14.3 points for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Jones is averaging 10.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

