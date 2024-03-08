Sam Houston hosts Jacksonville State, aims for 20th win this season

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-16, 6-9 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (19-11, 12-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-16, 6-9 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (19-11, 12-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston will try to earn its 20th win of the season when the Bearkats take on the Jacksonville State.

The Bearkats are 11-2 on their home court. Sam Houston scores 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 6-9 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State ranks third in the CUSA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Brad Lewis averaging 6.0.

Sam Houston is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Quincy Clark is averaging 8.3 points for the Gamecocks. KyKy Tandy is averaging 16.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 34.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

