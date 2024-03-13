Sam Houston Bearkats and Florida International Panthers play in CUSA Tournament

Florida International Panthers (11-21, 6-11 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (20-11, 13-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Florida International Panthers (11-21, 6-11 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (20-11, 13-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -8; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays in the CUSA Tournament against Florida International.

The Bearkats’ record in CUSA games is 13-3, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference play. Sam Houston is sixth in the CUSA scoring 72.3 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Panthers are 6-11 in CUSA play. Florida International is fourth in the CUSA scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Arturo Dean averaging 7.2.

Sam Houston scores 72.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 76.5 Florida International allows. Florida International has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dean is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

