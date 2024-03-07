Saint Peter’s visits James and Rider

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-11, 12-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (14-16, 11-8 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-11, 12-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (14-16, 11-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on Saint Peter’s after Mervin James scored 20 points in Rider’s 65-61 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Broncs are 8-4 in home games. Rider is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The Peacocks are 12-6 in conference games. Saint Peter’s scores 66.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Rider scores 73.3 points, 10.0 more per game than the 63.3 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 19.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Broncs. Tariq Ingraham is averaging 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Corey Washington is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Peacocks. Marcus Randolph is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.