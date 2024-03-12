Saint Mary’s Gaels play the Gonzaga Bulldogs in WCC Championship

Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-6, 15-2 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-7, 16-1 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-6, 15-2 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-7, 16-1 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Saint Mary’s (CA) squares off against No. 17 Gonzaga in the WCC Championship.

The Gaels have gone 16-1 against WCC teams, with a 9-6 record in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the leader in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.7 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 15-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga is sixth in college basketball scoring 85.7 points per game while shooting 51.8%.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Gonzaga averages 27.0 more points per game (85.7) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents (58.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is averaging 13.6 points for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 86.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.