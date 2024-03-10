Saint Mary’s Gaels play in WCC Tournament against the Santa Clara Broncos

Santa Clara Broncos (20-12, 11-6 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-7, 15-1 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (20-12, 11-6 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-7, 15-1 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) and Santa Clara meet in the WCC Tournament.

The Gaels’ record in WCC games is 15-1, and their record is 9-6 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 11-6 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games.

Adama Bal is averaging 14.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncos. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 42.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.