Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Grand Canyon in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon Antelopes (29-4, 19-3 WAC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-7, 17-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) and Grand Canyon meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Gaels’ record in WCC games is 17-1, and their record is 9-6 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Antelopes are 19-3 against WAC teams. Grand Canyon ranks ninth in the WAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 3.9.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 74.2 points, 7.3 more per game than the 66.9 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon scores 21.1 more points per game (79.8) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents (58.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Gabe McGlothan is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

