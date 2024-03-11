Saint Mary’s (CA) plays in WCC Tournament against the Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (20-12, 11-6 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-7, 15-1 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Santa Clara Broncos (20-12, 11-6 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-7, 15-1 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -9; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) and Santa Clara play in the WCC Tournament.

The Gaels are 15-1 against WCC opponents and 9-6 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncos’ record in WCC action is 11-6. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O’Neil averaging 4.3.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 74.3 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 72.0 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 15.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Adama Bal is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Broncos. O’Neil is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 42.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.