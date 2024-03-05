Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits King and Richmond

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-11, 8-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (22-7, 14-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (18-11, 8-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (22-7, 14-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Jordan King scored 27 points in Richmond’s 79-76 win against the VCU Rams.

The Spiders are 14-1 on their home court. Richmond averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 8-8 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks seventh in the A-10 with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 7.0.

Richmond scores 73.6 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.2 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists for the Spiders. King is averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Lynn Greer III is averaging 11.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.