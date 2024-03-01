Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Fordham after Brown’s 21-point outing

Fordham Rams (12-16, 6-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-11, 7-8 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (12-16, 6-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-11, 7-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Fordham Rams after Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 73-69 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Hawks have gone 12-3 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fifth in the A-10 with 14.6 assists per game led by Lynn Greer III averaging 3.9.

The Rams are 6-9 against A-10 opponents. Fordham has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 76.5 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 73.3 Fordham gives up. Fordham has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 41.6% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is averaging 16.7 points for the Hawks. Brown is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Antrell Charlton is averaging seven points and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.