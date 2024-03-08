Saint Bonaventure hosts Jimerson and Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (11-19, 4-13 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-11, 9-8 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST…

Saint Louis Billikens (11-19, 4-13 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-11, 9-8 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on Saint Bonaventure after Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 100-83 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Bonnies have gone 11-3 in home games. Saint Bonaventure averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Billikens have gone 4-13 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is fourth in the A-10 scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Saint Bonaventure averages 74.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 80.0 Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Saint Bonaventure gives up.

The Bonnies and Billikens square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Flowers averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Chad Venning is averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jimerson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Sincere Parker is shooting 58.6% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Billikens: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

