Sacred Heart Pioneers and Wagner Seahawks square off in NEC Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (13-15, 7-9 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-15, 10-6 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacred Heart Pioneers play in the NEC Tournament against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Pioneers’ record in NEC play is 10-6, and their record is 6-9 against non-conference opponents. Sacred Heart is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks are 7-9 in NEC play. Wagner has a 2-7 record against teams above .500.

Sacred Heart averages 74.7 points, 11.7 more per game than the 63.0 Wagner allows. Wagner’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan McGuire is averaging 4.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

