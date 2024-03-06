Sacred Heart meets Wagner in NEC Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (13-15, 7-9 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-15, 10-6 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wagner Seahawks (13-15, 7-9 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (16-15, 10-6 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and Wagner play in the NEC Tournament.

The Pioneers’ record in NEC play is 10-6, and their record is 6-9 in non-conference games. Sacred Heart is seventh in the NEC in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Alex Sobel leads the Pioneers with 7.3 boards.

The Seahawks’ record in NEC action is 7-9. Wagner leads the NEC giving up just 63.0 points per game while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Sacred Heart scores 74.7 points, 11.7 more per game than the 63.0 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Sacred Heart allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 13.7 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Pioneers. Kyle McGee is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games.

Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Seahawks. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

