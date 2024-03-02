Sacred Heart hosts Derkack and Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (19-10, 13-2 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-15, 9-6 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Merrimack Warriors (19-10, 13-2 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-15, 9-6 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Jordan Derkack scored 23 points in Merrimack’s 74-55 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Pioneers have gone 10-4 at home. Sacred Heart has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors have gone 13-2 against NEC opponents. Merrimack ranks eighth in the NEC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Derkack averaging 4.6.

Sacred Heart averages 74.2 points, 8.7 more per game than the 65.5 Merrimack allows. Merrimack has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Pioneers. Kyle McGee is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Devon Savage is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.6 steals. Adam Clark is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Warriors: 10-0, averaging 71.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

