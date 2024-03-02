Sacramento State hosts Portland State after Patterson’s 20-point outing

Portland State Vikings (16-13, 7-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-22, 3-13 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (16-13, 7-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-22, 3-13 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays the Portland State Vikings after Austin Patterson scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 66-63 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets have gone 5-7 at home. Sacramento State is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vikings are 7-9 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Sacramento State has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is averaging 12.1 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets. Patterson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Kaelen Allen is averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 57.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

