Sacramento State hosts Eastern Washington following Coward’s 23-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (20-10, 14-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-22, 4-13 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (20-10, 14-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-22, 4-13 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Cedric Coward scored 23 points in Eastern Washington’s 108-104 overtime victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets are 6-7 in home games. Sacramento State is sixth in the Big Sky with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Duncan Powell averaging 4.2.

The Eagles are 14-3 against conference opponents. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky scoring 80.9 points per game while shooting 50.1%.

Sacramento State scores 65.9 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 74.8 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 11.0 more points per game (80.9) than Sacramento State allows (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.