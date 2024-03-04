Sacramento State hosts Coward and Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (20-10, 14-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-22, 4-13 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (20-10, 14-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (8-22, 4-13 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Sacramento State Hornets after Cedric Coward scored 23 points in Eastern Washington’s 108-104 overtime win against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets are 6-7 on their home court. Sacramento State is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 14-3 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky with 17.4 assists. Ellis Magnuson leads the Eagles with 4.5.

Sacramento State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 11.0 more points per game (80.9) than Sacramento State allows to opponents (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Coward is shooting 56.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles. Casey Jones is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 58.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.