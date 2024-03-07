Rutgers visits Wisconsin following Wahl’s 20-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -9.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces Rutgers after Tyler Wahl scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 91-83 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers are 13-3 on their home court. Wisconsin is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-11 against Big Ten opponents.

Wisconsin averages 74.4 points, 8.4 more per game than the 66.0 Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wisconsin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Badgers. Wahl is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

