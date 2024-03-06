Rutgers visits Wahl and Wisconsin

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Rutgers after Tyler Wahl scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 91-83 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers are 13-3 on their home court. Wisconsin has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-11 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wisconsin makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Rutgers’ 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is averaging 16.1 points for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clifford Omoruyi is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Jeremiah Williams is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

