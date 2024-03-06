Russell leads UT Arlington against Cal Baptist after 20-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 8-10 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 12-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 8-10 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 12-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays Cal Baptist after Phillip Russell scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 78-65 victory against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Mavericks are 11-3 on their home court. UT Arlington averages 15.5 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Makaih Williams with 2.8.

The Lancers are 8-10 against conference opponents. Cal Baptist scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

UT Arlington scores 75.8 points, 9.8 more per game than the 66.0 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 42.2% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaJuan Gordon is shooting 45.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Mavericks. Russell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Lancers. Scotty Washington is averaging 15.9 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

