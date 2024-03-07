Rowbury leads SE Louisiana against Nicholls State after 20-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (17-13, 12-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (15-15, 10-7 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nicholls State Colonels (17-13, 12-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (15-15, 10-7 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -4; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces Nicholls State after Brody Rowbury scored 20 points in SE Louisiana’s 73-56 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Lions are 9-3 in home games. SE Louisiana ranks seventh in the Southland in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Roger McFarlane leads the Lions with 8.7 boards.

The Colonels are 12-5 in conference matchups. Nicholls State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

SE Louisiana’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than SE Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Caldwell is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lions. McFarlane is averaging 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

Diante Smith is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

