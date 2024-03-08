Rose and the Fordham Rams host conference foe Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (11-19, 5-12 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-18, 6-11 A-10) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (11-19, 5-12 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-18, 6-11 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luis Kortright and Rhode Island visit Kyle Rose and Fordham in A-10 action Saturday.

The Fordham Rams are 6-10 on their home court. Fordham is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rhode Island Rams are 5-12 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is 7-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Fordham is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rose is shooting 44.7% and averaging 10.9 points for the Fordham Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

David Fuchs is averaging eight points and 6.7 rebounds for the Rhode Island Rams. David Green is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

