Rogers scores 22 as Wichita State defeats Rice 88-81 in AAC Tournament opener

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Colby Rogers had 22 points in 12th-seeded Wichita State’s 88-81 win against 13th-seeded Rice on Wednesday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Shockers (14-18) face fifth-seeded Memphis in the second round on Thursday.

Rogers went 8 of 18 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Shockers. Ronnie DeGray III scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds. Bijan Cortes had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Travis Evee led the Owls (11-20, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Mekhi Mason added 22 points and four assists for Rice. Alem Huseinovic finished with 15 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

