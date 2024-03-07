Robinson and Delaware State host Maryland-Eastern Shore

Delaware State Hornets (13-16, 6-7 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-19, 3-10 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Delaware State Hornets (13-16, 6-7 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-19, 3-10 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -4; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Martez Robinson scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 85-66 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 4-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 6-7 against conference opponents. Delaware State has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 71.3 points per game, 0.9 more than the 70.4 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mack is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging five points. Troy Hupstead is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Jevin Muniz is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

