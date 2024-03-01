Robert Morris visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Jackson’s 27-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (10-20, 6-13 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-11, 10-9 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday,…

Robert Morris Colonials (10-20, 6-13 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-11, 10-9 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on the Robert Morris Colonials after Jalen Jackson scored 27 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-77 overtime win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Mastodons are 9-5 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonials are 6-13 against conference opponents. Robert Morris is 3-3 in one-possession games.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 73.3 points per game, 1.6 more than the 71.7 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 52.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Markeese Hastings is averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Colonials: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

