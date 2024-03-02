Robert Morris visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Jackson’s 27-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (10-20, 6-13 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-11, 10-9 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday,…

Robert Morris Colonials (10-20, 6-13 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-11, 10-9 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Jalen Jackson scored 27 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-77 overtime victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Mastodons are 9-5 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is third in the Horizon League scoring 81.4 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Colonials have gone 6-13 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is 5-18 against opponents over .500.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Morton-Robertson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Jackson is shooting 54.5% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Markeese Hastings is averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Colonials: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

