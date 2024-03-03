Rivers scores 23, Collins 18 and No. 12 North Carolina State women outlast Wake Forest 75-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers scored 23 points, Mimi Collins added 18 points and nine rebounds and No. 12…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers scored 23 points, Mimi Collins added 18 points and nine rebounds and No. 12 North Carolina State pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Wake Forest 75-57 on Sunday.

After leading by one point through three quarters against a team tied for last place in the conference, the Wolfpack (25-5, 13-5 ACC) dominated the final period. Rivers and Collins each scored eight points and the Wolfpack outscored the Demon Deacons 27-10. Wake Forest, which shot 19% in the first half, struggled again in the fourth, going 3 for 15.

After scoring 24 points in the first half, NC State scored 24 in the third and 27 in the fourth.

NC State led 8-4 at the end of a stunning opening quarter in which the teams combined to make only 6 of 34 shots. The scoring pace picked up in the second quarter, although the shooting percentages were still weak. NC State made 4 of 17 shots and Wake Forest managed only 4 of 12. The Wolfpack led 24-16 at halftime after shooting 26% to Wake Forest’s 19%.

After missing 26 times in the first half, the Demon Deacons lit it up in the third quarter and were within 48-47 heading to the fourth. In the third, the Demon Deacons made 5 of 8 3-pointers and 12 of 17 shots overall (71%). Elise Williams led the way, making all six of her shots and scoring 15 points. Madisyn Jordan scored nine in the period on 3-for-3 3-point shooting. Wake Forest’s 31 third-quarter points were nearly double that of their first half total of 16.

The Deacons shot 34% for the game to 41% for NC State.

Williams led Wake Forest (6-24, 2-16) with 17 points and six assists. Raegyn Conley scored 15 points and Jordan had 12.

Wolfpack coach Wes Moore picked up the 825th win of his career, 267 of them at NC State. The Wolfpack earned the second seed — and with it a double bye — in the conference tournament that begins Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Wake Forest finished tied for last place and will play on Wednesday.

