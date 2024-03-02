Rivera and Bryant host NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (7-20, 3-12 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-12, 9-5 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (7-20, 3-12 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-12, 9-5 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the NJIT Highlanders after Daniel Rivera scored 29 points in Bryant’s 89-67 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 in home games. Bryant has an 8-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Highlanders are 3-12 against conference opponents.

Bryant averages 77.9 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 74.1 NJIT allows. NJIT has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is shooting 43.3% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

