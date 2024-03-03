Rider visits Canisius after Williams’ 20-point performance

Rider Broncs (13-16, 10-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (12-15, 7-10 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Rider Broncs (13-16, 10-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (12-15, 7-10 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Rider Broncs after Devean Williams scored 20 points in Canisius’ 61-56 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Golden Griffins are 8-3 on their home court. Canisius ranks fourth in the MAAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 7.6.

The Broncs are 10-8 in conference play. Rider is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Canisius scores 71.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 73.8 Rider gives up. Rider averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Canisius gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is averaging 15.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Griffins. Siem Uijtendaal is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Mervin James is averaging 19.2 points and six rebounds for the Broncs. Tariq Ingraham is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Broncs: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

