Rider Broncs play in MAAC Tournament against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-13, 12-8 MAAC) vs. Rider Broncs (15-16, 12-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays in the MAAC Tournament against Saint Peter’s.

The Broncs have gone 12-8 against MAAC opponents, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Rider ranks ninth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Peacocks are 12-8 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rider’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Rider gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Ingraham is averaging 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Washington is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Peacocks. Marcus Randolph is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

