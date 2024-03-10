Richmond women race to first A-10 Tournament title for 4th NCAA bid

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Maggie Doogan scored 18 points and Richmond added its first Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament title to…

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Maggie Doogan scored 18 points and Richmond added its first Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament title to its first regular-season crown with a 65-51 win over Rhode Island on Sunday, sending the Spiders to their fourth NCAA Tournament.

Addie Budnik and Siobhan Ryan both added 14 points for Richmond (29-5), which last went to the NCAAs in 2005, getting an at-large bid after losing in the A-10 title game.

“The aura around our kids, (they) never said this but ‘I got ya coach,.’ Just unbelievable effort by them,” Richmond coach Aaron Roussell said. “Here we are. … It’s not just about this game, it’s not just about this weekend. It’s been a five-year build. I could not be prouder for all those guys, especially these seniors.”

Budnik had 12 points on four 3-pointers and the Spiders had seven 3s to race to a 35-19 halftime lead. After holding the sixth-seeded Rams to 3-of-15 shooting in the first quarter for a 14-7 lead, Richmond got 3s from Budnik and Doogan in an 8-0 start to the second quarter for a 22-7 lead.

Grace Townsend, who had 13 points, had a layup and Budnik a late 3 to close the first half.

The Spiders, who have set a school record for wins, scored the first nine points of the second half, with Ryan’s 3 making it 44-19.

The Rams (21-14) got no closer than 12 with less than two minutes to go. They were within 57-44 with more than five minutes to play but 26% shooting (19 of 72) stalled the comeback.

Teisha Hyman scored 13 points for Rhode Island and Dee Dee Davis had 11.

