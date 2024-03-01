Richmond hosts VCU after King’s 27-point game

VCU Rams (19-9, 11-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (21-7, 13-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

VCU Rams (19-9, 11-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (21-7, 13-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the VCU Rams after Jordan King scored 27 points in Richmond’s 80-64 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Spiders have gone 13-1 in home games. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 with 13.6 assists per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 4.0.

The Rams are 11-4 against conference opponents. VCU scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Richmond averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.2 per game VCU gives up. VCU scores 6.5 more points per game (72.3) than Richmond gives up (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.1 points for the Spiders.

Max Shulga is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.