Richmond and Seton Hall host DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (3-27, 0-19 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (19-11, 12-7 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-27, 0-19 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (19-11, 12-7 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on DePaul after Kadary Richmond scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 66-56 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Pirates have gone 13-3 in home games. Seton Hall ranks third in the Big East with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Richmond averaging 9.6.

The Blue Demons are 0-19 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game DePaul allows. DePaul averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chico Carter Jr. is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 11 points and 3.8 assists. Jaden Henley is shooting 48.2% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 64.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points.

