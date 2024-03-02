Rice visits Rogers and Wichita State

Rice Owls (11-17, 5-10 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-17, 4-12 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rice Owls (11-17, 5-10 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-17, 4-12 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -5.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays the Rice Owls after Colby Rogers scored 29 points in Wichita State’s 74-66 victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Shockers are 9-5 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 5-10 in AAC play. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Wichita State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 72.8 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 72.9 Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Owls match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 15.8 points for the Shockers. Xavier Bell is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Max Fiedler is averaging 9.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

