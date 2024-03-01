Rice and the Monmouth Hawks visit conference foe Elon

Monmouth Hawks (16-14, 9-8 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-17, 6-11 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Monmouth Hawks (16-14, 9-8 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-17, 6-11 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xander Rice and the Monmouth Hawks take on Max Mackinnon and the Elon Phoenix on Saturday.

The Phoenix are 8-5 in home games. Elon is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 9-8 in CAA play. Monmouth has a 7-11 record against opponents over .500.

Elon makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Monmouth averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Elon allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

Rice is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.