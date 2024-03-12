Rhode Island takes on Saint Louis in A-10 Tournament

Saint Louis Billikens (12-19, 5-13 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (12-19, 6-12 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Saint Louis Billikens (12-19, 5-13 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (12-19, 6-12 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -2.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays in the A-10 Tournament against Saint Louis.

The Rams have gone 6-12 against A-10 opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Rhode Island has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Billikens’ record in A-10 action is 5-13.

Rhode Island is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 45.2% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Rams. David Green is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 81.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

